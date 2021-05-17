Senior cop shot dead, grandson wounded at Mfuleni car wash

Cape Town – Three suspected cop killers pretended to be customers before opening fire on an off-duty officer at a Mfuleni car wash, where the officer had been waiting for her vehicle on Sunday.

Three others, including the officer’s 3-year-old grandson, were wounded in the incident. Fifty-year-old Lieutenant-Colonel Koliswa Vani, who was stationed in Delft, was shot twice – in the back and right leg.

It is alleged that the three unknown gunmen had exited a Toyota Avanza and wanted to know how much it would cost to have a car washed, before one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

“A 50-year-old victim, an off-duty officer attached to Delft SAPS, was shot and fatally wounded and three others, including her 3-year-old grandson, were injured. All injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

Van Wyk said the suspects fled the scene in the white Toyota Avanza. The motive was unknown at this stage.

The Delft Community Policing Forum labelled the incident as barbaric, saying: “We are totally traumatised by this barbaric act against an officer of the law.

’’Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, colleagues and friends of Lieutenant-Colonel Vani, one of our shift commanders and a champion stationed at the Delft police station.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times