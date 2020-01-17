Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said yesterday that investigators had completed the first phase of their probe relating to the “War-on-Waste Project”.
“A comprehensive report containing findings and recommendations was made available to the municipality this morning (yesterday) for consideration and appropriate action against implicated persons, which includes senior officials,” he said.
Bredell said he had requested George council speaker Gerrit Pretorius to provide a copy of the report to the council, which in turn would be required to provide him with feedback on the intended actions next month.
Bradell tasked the department of local government in the province to conduct the investigation in September.