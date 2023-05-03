Sentech Africa Tech Week kicks off in Mother City

Cape Town - Showcasing the continent's untapped potential in the technology industry, the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2023 has kicked off in Cape Town, bringing leading industry roleplayers together under one roof. Sentech Africa Tech Week is a technology conference, an exhibition and a Technology Awards Ceremony that focuses on educating South Africa and other African countries on the challenges and opportunities to be gained.

From Wednesday until Friday, it will also recognise and reward companies on the continent that have demonstrated excellence in the area of innovative product development. It is held under the theme "Unleashing Africa Tech Giants", hosted by Sentech SOC, a state-owned signal distributor and broadcasting company. “The conference will offer an unparalleled opportunity to keep up with the latest trends, network with industry leaders, and be part of the growth and development of Africa's tech industry.

“The Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2023 is an event that individuals cannot afford to miss, regardless of their location, as the hybrid function allows anyone to attend from anywhere in the world, making it a truly global event,” organisers said. In addition to Sentech SOC, the conference has attracted many other high-profile partners, including Odin Education, Telkom, Fair Pay, IMS Ventures, Khonology, ZA Domain Name Authority, Canon South Africa, Zoho Corporation, and VISA. The event will feature various exhibitors and showcase counter partners such as BrilloSys, Palm Footwear, Manufacturers, Link Africa, MetroWired, AB4IR, Amazon Web Services, LevelUp, and Eduvos, among others.

At the conference, for the first time ever, Matlhogonolo and Masego Mphahlele will unveil Africa’s first pair of digital x-ray glasses. The twin sisters will share and test this revolutionary health-tech invention with volunteers from the audience. Among the impressive line-up of speakers includes Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, who is one of the keynote speakers at the event.

Other notable speakers include Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, CEO of NantWorks and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at ImmunityBio, who will be discussing the latest breakthroughs in medical technology and their potential impact on healthcare in Africa. Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, will be discussing the importance of building strong start-up ecosystems and Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Programming, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, will share her insights into the role of social media in shaping cultural trends. Organiser’s added that throughout the conference, attendees will also be given opportunities to speed-network through interactive sessions of ‘business catch-match’.