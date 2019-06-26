KILLED: Chanelle McCrawl

Cape Town – Child rights activists hailed the two life sentences given to rapist and murderer Carlo de Kock in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. De Kock, 34, was convicted of the rape and murder of his 10-year-old niece, Charnelle McCrawl. The child disappeared from her Audrey Court residence in Manenberg on October 19, 2017.

The next day her body was found on a riverbank near her home, wrapped in a curtain and shopping bag.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe said De Kock was a monster who had ripped Charnelle’s dream of becoming a teacher away. The judge said De Kock had no place in society.

“The victim of these offences was none other than your niece you grabbed her in a death-hold position, pulled her into your home and pushed her to the ground.

“You sat by, Mr De Kock, pretending to be a trusted family member. However, you were anything but that. You are a sexual predator that violated a child.”

In addition to the two life sentences, De Kock received a five-year sentence for kidnapping and a five-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice. The sentences will run concurrently.

Manenberg Crisis Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe, who served as a school governing body member at Charnelle’s school, Primrose Park Primary, at the time of her disappearance, said she was elated when she received the news of De Kock’s sentencing.

“This is the best news I have received in a very long time. Today the court proved that nothing can justify taking the life of an innocent child.

"To a certain extent, as a society, we failed Charnelle, but finally we can say that for once she has received justice. We cannot thank the investigating officers enough as well as the families who supported the (grieving) family during these trying years, seeing the trial through.”

Pascoe said De Kock’s plea for a lesser sentence was made in vain.

“He had begged the court for mercy, but did he show any mercy to Charnelle. He deserves this sentence and we welcome it wholeheartedly. This is a victory for our children and the school that kept her spirit alive.

“We are not going to allow anybody to mess with our children. The judge has sent out a strong message and we will not tolerate the violation of our children,” said Pascoe.

DNA evidence linked De Kock to the murder after his semen was found on the girl’s school pants.

Child rights activist and director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu Lucinda Evans said she welcomed the sentencing and thanked the Justice Department for sending a strong message to child rapists and murderers.

