Picture: Susana Vera/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A couple were refused entry to Zara clothing store at the V&A Waterfront for the third time because of their service dog, trained to assist the 70-year-old husband with Alzheimer’s. Pam Goodall, 66, said it was a big problem in Cape Town and she was growing tired of it.

“Our dog, Freedom, has her bright red jacket on, she is a registered service dog and her jacket states that. The manager would not hear it and said: ‘But your husband is not blind. It is company policy not to allow dogs.’

“I told the manager it’s illegal, you cannot refuse us entry and as we walked in she called security; they came and everyone was looking at us. My husband was in so much distress that we just left. It is frustrating and I would like people to be educated that there are these dogs out there.

“Alzheimer’s is not pretty, we don’t want attention, the fuss causes stress for the person and more confusion.”

Goodall said during the incident the dog kept her husband Mike calm and lay at his feet.

“This is a problem in Cape Town. We visit so many restaurants and experience the same thing. They are just not aware of service dogs and what a service dog means to their companion.”

Goodall said her husband had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and it had been terrible before their collie Freedom came along.

“Before Freedom, Mike would sit at home in his chair drooling and people would treat him like an imbecile.

“You have no idea how it changed his life and mine, he is completely attached to her, doesn’t want to be anywhere without her. Instead of giving him drugs, she does the job.

“She has a very calming effect on him, she keeps him grounded.

“Freedom stops him from getting anxious and getting panic attacks. She helps him get exercise because he takes her for walks and she guides him home. She goes everywhere with him; her job is to stay with him.”

Zara apologised and said it would investigate the incident, saying the couple should have been allowed into the store with a service or guide dog.

“The assistant manager on duty should have been able to determine that this was a disability support animal and made the related exception. We regret this incident as it should never have happened.”

The company said it would train their staff to ensure the incident was not repeated.

Pieter van Niekerk, head of public relations at the SA Guide-Dogs Association, said there was a lack of awareness around service, or what they call, working dogs.

“Service dogs are for people with physical impairment, for example, who are in a wheelchair: the dog will fetch and carry them. Our dogs are also trained to assist children with a certain level of autism.”

Cape Times