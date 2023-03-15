Settlement on Steve Hofmeyr’s LGBTIQIA+ hate speech welcome

Cape Town - The LGBTQIA+ community says it is pleased that the Equality Court hate speech case against Steve Hofmeyr has been settled, with the singer agreeing to apologise and pay a R100 000 fine. The case follows controversial social media posts last April in which Hofmeyr said the LGBTIQIA+ acronym includes those who engage in bestiality, and the LGBTIQIA+ community is in support of “grooming” children.

The agreement was reached between the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and OUT, a LGBTQIA+ non-profit organisation, in the Gqeberha High Court, sitting as the Equality Court on Monday. The funds will be paid to OUT who were the first to lodge the complaint to the SAHRC. Hofmeyr has also been ordered to participate in a diversity and inclusivity awareness conversation to be presented by the SAHRC, as a condition of the settlement.

Hofmeyr has previously told the Cape Times the SAHRC refused to accept his apology after the backlash. “I did of course apologise because I remain a friend of the LGBT community. They did not accept my apology. I am an artist, and therefore quite libertarian when it comes to free speech,” he said.

Hofmeyr, who has apologised to the LGBTQIA+ community this week, declined to comment on Tuesday. “This is a court order so I have not really sat down to articulate my response. For now, we are waiting to pay and then I will verbalise my reaction from there on,” he said. Human rights manager at OUT, Lerato Phalakatshela, said Hofmeyr acknowledged that his statements were hurtful and said he regrets them.

“We hope that the outcome of this case will help bigots realise that posting hate speech on social media has consequences and will not be tolerated. We furthermore urge members of the LGBTIQIA+ community to make use of the Equality Courts as a relatively simple mechanism to address incidents of hate speech and discrimination,” Phalakatshela said. Triangle Project spokesperson Ling Sheperd said time will tell if Hofmeyr will change.

“Stever Hofmeyr agreeing to pay the fine is a step in the right direction. But let us remember that he was taken to the Equality Court for LGBTIQIA+ hate speech. He may have apologised and paid compensation for his discriminatory words, but only time will tell if he will re-learn and change. “He also has a condition of the settlement, where he has to participate in a diversity and inclusivity awareness conversation. Will this be enough? We don’t know.