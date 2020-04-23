Seven caught illegally accessing CapeNature reserve during lockdown

Cape Town – CapeNature has been cracking down on people illegally accessing its reserves during the Covid-19 lockdown. Seven people have been fined R2 000 each for hiking and other outdoor activities since April 10, CapeNature said. Should they flout the lockdown laws a second time, they face a fine of up to R40 000 and/or one-year imprisonment.” “A number of incidents occurred within one week and trespassers were caught at various places within the Cederberg-Wilderness reserve,” CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn said in a statement. “We work very closely with SAPS ensuring that the transgressors are charged and fined for not adhering to the Covid-19 regulations and the Conservation Ordinance,” she said. “A fine of R2 000 is payable to CapeNature for accessing the protected area whilst being closed if it is a first offence. For a second transgression, a person can get a fine of up to R40 000 and/or one-year imprisonment.”

“If it is a second transgression, arrest and imprisonment could follow.

“The local community also alerts CapeNature if they see illegal trespassers entering the reserve. Although the reserves are closed for the public, it is still adequately manned by CapeNature staff during lockdown and they patrol the reserves regularly.

“Only CapeNature staff is allowed on all the reserves. Hence, no permits are issued during this time. Trespassers are contravening State of Disaster Regulations and the Conservation Ordinance.

"Furthermore, CapeNature staff and the larger local community are put at risk by the increased chance of exposure to the virus.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any sightings of people breaking Covid-19 regulations to reserve management as well as the Covid-19 National Crisis Helpline on 0861 322 322 and/or to lay official complaints at SAPS or the Western Cape government on 0860 142 142.

