File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Combined operations by the City’s Traffic Service and Metro Police saw more than 4 000 fines issued for various offences during the past week. The Traffic Service also arrested 125 suspects, impounded 70 vehicles and issued more than 370 warrants, the City said on Monday.

While officers were busy with one of these operations, a group of seven people arrived at the roadblock and tried to open the Traffic Service lock-up vehicle to free the arrested drivers, the City said.

"They became violent and tried to force officers away from the door. However, other officers intervened and five people were arrested while the other two ran away.

The warrant detainees were booked in at the Wynberg SAPS station. The five were taken to the Philippi SAPS, where they were charged with riotous behaviour."

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: "The swift action by other Traffic and Law Enforcement officers as well as the South African Police Service ensured that no detainee escaped and that they will have their day in court.

"This incident is a classic example of how drivers repeatedly break the law, putting the lives of innocent passengers in danger. Those who tried to free the arrested drivers who were detained are just as guilty and should face the consequences of their behaviour."

During Reclaim Warrant Operations held in the Hanover Park area, officers arrested 93 taxi drivers for 374 outstanding warrants valued at more than R864 000 within 48 hours.

The City’s Taxi Enforcement Unit conducted numerous operations throughout the City, impounded 22 vehicles and issued 1 532 fines for various offences.

Traffic officers also clamped down on illegal street racing in the Strandfontein, Grassy Park and Lentegeur areas, where 103 fines for various by-law transgressions were issued.

The prevalence of illegal street racing is worrying and the Traffic Service will keep on enforcing the relevant by-laws to ensure that law-abiding citizens are protected.

Earlier today, protesting truck drivers blocked part of the N2 inbound causing major traffic congestion.

The City’s Traffic Service acted quickly and had eight trucks impounded for obstructing the free flow of traffic. The N2 was reopened at 8.26am.

"The City of Cape Town will not tolerate this type of selfish and lawless behaviour and will act when and where it’s necessary," Smith said.

The City’s Metro Police Department arrested 35 drivers for driving while under the influence of alcohol, with the highest reading recorded at 1.09 mg/L.

One of the drivers also had additional charges of attempted robbery and riotous behavior added to the initial charge.

Metro Police officials patrolling the roads came to the assistance of the 34 motorists whose vehicles had broken down along the N2, including the R300, Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive.

"Officers ensured that the motorists were not exposed to possible criminal activity until their assistance arrived.

"The Metro Police Department urges motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition and they have sufficient fuel before embarking on a journey.

"The successful operations by the City’s Traffic Services and Metro Police is testament of our operational efficiency, rapid response time and professional approach in working with all other enforcement agencies to ensure that we provide a safe environment on and off the road.

"We, however, need the assistance of the public to be our eyes and inform us of any possible criminal activity, so that we can act and bring those responsible to book," said Smith.