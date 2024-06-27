Seven life terms for Eastern Cape serial rapist

A rapist has been sentenced to seven life terms for a spate of crimes committed between 2013 and 2019. Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the sentencing of 35-year-old Anele Skunyana, who was handed seven life terms in the Gqeberha High Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said Skunyana, a taxi driver who was already serving a 14-year sentence for a 2019 rape, was linked through DNA to seven other rape cases. “In March 2013, he raped a 26-year-old woman who was walking in Gqamlana Street in New Brighton and then in September 2013, while sitting in his car, he dragged an 18-year-old teenager into a passage and raped her. “His atrocious behaviour continued when in November 2013, he raped a 23-year old woman in Makina Street in Zwide.

“In February 2018, he raped an eight-year-old girl in Mahlangu Street in New Brighton and in December 2018, he raped a 17-year-old teenager in New Brighton. “In September 2018 and March 2019, he raped two females in Sansucci Road in Despatch and in Kwamagxaki respectively,” Naidu said. Skunyana pleaded guilty and was convicted on all the charges.

In total, he was sentenced to seven life terms for rape and received five years on each of the six kidnapping charges. “The sentences will run concurrently,” Naidu said. Mene praised investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jerome Jacobs from the Motherwell Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for his unwavering dedication and perseverance in bringing a dangerous criminal to justice.

“The exemplary investigation not only led to a successful conviction but also reinforced the community’s trust in the effectiveness of our investigations. “The sentencing of Anele Sunyani marks a significant victory in the ongoing fight against GBV. GBV remains one of the most pervasive and persistent challenges facing our society today. “This sentencing serves as a strong message that such atrocious acts of violence, particularly those targeting women, will not be tolerated in society,” said Mene.