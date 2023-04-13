Cape Town - Seven more officials at the Mangaung Correctional Centre have been suspended while an investigation is under way into the unauthorised entry of a vehicle into the prison days before prisoner Thabo Bester escaped last year. This was revealed when DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach brought up the matter while questioning G4S senior officials in the justice and correctional services portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday.

G4S audit and risk director Gert Beyleveld confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that we have people suspended pending the investigation of that incident,” Beyleveld said. He stated that “seven members to date were suspended while investigation is ongoing”.

Regional commercial director for G4S Africa, Cobus Groenewoud, said the incident became known through an affidavit filed in the high court in mid-November. “The Department of Correctional Services made that info available to us for the first time on February 28 and that is when we started to investigate. We have had knowledge of this matter for a few weeks now,” he said. Groenewoud said the incident book suggested nothing untoward by the vehicle’s entry.

This prompted Breytenbach to say: “Your system is deficient. There could be more entries. Your staff did not report it for some reason.” The MPs heard that the vehicle brought in a television stand cabinet to the prison’s skills development centre for repairs by the dismissed supervisor and that it was never repaired. When asked if the corpse could fit in the TV stand, Byeleveld said it was possible.

Asked if it had been forensically examined, he said it was reported to the police because they were conducting a criminal investigation early in March after they were notified of the incident. “They came on a Saturday to have a view. They have taken the box away,” Beyleveld added. Breytenbach put it to the G4S officials that the body came in the box brought by the unauthorised vehicle and was transferred to the cell that housed Bester, undetected.

Beyleveld said it was unclear how the body found in Bester’s cell was moved into the prison: “That is part of a criminal investigation by SAPS”. When Breytenbach asked how Bester got out of prison, Beyleveld said he would be pre-empting if he replied, and the matter was part of a police investigation. “Currently to say how he got out, I don’t think that is my purpose now."