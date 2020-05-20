Seven SA Revenue Service employees test positive in Western Cape

Cape Town – As more employees return to work with the easing of the lockdown, the number of government and essential service workers diagnosed with Covid-19 continues to climb. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said so far seven employees - four of them in the Western Cape - had tested positive. Other positive cases have been recorded in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he had personally been in touch with the affected employees. “It is important that during these challenging times, none of our employees feel that they are emotionally and spiritually separated from the larger Sars family, even as they are physically isolated to limit the spread of the virus to others.

“Covid-19 is real, and its impact will inevitably infect many of us directly, but certainly affect all of us in one way or another.”

The management of the locations where diagnosed workers were stationed have implemented the necessary de-contamination measures.

In Bellville, individuals who were in close contact with two Covid-19 positive colleagues have been traced and advised to seek medical advice before returning for duty. Should they test positive, they will self-isolate or go into quarantine.

“We will continue to communicate with taxpayers to provide alternative ways of interacting with Sars in instances where we decide to close our offices,” Kieswetter said

The provincial Education Department meanwhile said a female employee who recently tested positive for Covid-19 was recovering and in good spirits.

Last week, the department informed officials of the case in the WCED head office at the Grand Central Building.

The employee was understood to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with a relative who tested positive a few days earlier.

Head of department Brian Shreuder sent an email to staff informing them that access to the 7th floor in the building was restricted.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said steps were immediately taken to identify staff members who might have been in contact with her.

“Five officials were identified and they have all been requested to self-isolate.

“They are not showing any symptoms, thankfully. A service provider was contracted to decontaminate the floor,” she said.

The Department of Employment and Labour also said an occupational health and safety inspector in Gauteng tested positive for Covid-19.

“As we have indicated before, as the department we recognise that the pandemic is also likely to affect us as well, especially front line workers like inspectors.

“To the extent possible, we are urging our officials to proceed with extreme care in their duties,” said director-general Thobile Lamati.

Cape Times