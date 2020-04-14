Seven Western Cape cops to appear for allegedly obtaining alcohol
Cape Town - A joint operation between police detectives from Montagu, Bonnievale and Worcester has led to the arrest of seven police officers for allegedly obtaining liquor in contravention of the lockdown regulations.
This comes after two warrant officers from the Delft police station appeared in court on Thursday after police responded to a tip-off and allegedly pounced on the suspects inside the Strand store. A liquor store manager and a cashier were also arrested after they allegedly sold liquor valued at R4 000.
In Bonnievale, the officers allegedly faked a complaint of a burglar alarm going off and a break-in at a liquor premises, the SABC reported.
They are being detained at the police station in Montagu and are due to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court today. They are also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice.
In Mpumalanga, two members stationed at the Pienaar police station were arrested on Friday night for defeating the ends of justice after the state vehicle they were driving was stopped and found to have been illegally escorting three bakkies, each loaded to capacity with liquor.
The three vehicles allegedly belong to a tavern owner, who was also arrested with two other drivers for contravening the lockdown regulations.
During his visit to the province on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele commended Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata and her team for the swift arrest of 21 suspects, four of whom were allegedly behind the looting incident at a Shoprite Liquor Store in Langa over the first weekend of the lockdown.
Six men were arrested last Thursday over an alleged break-in at a Picardi Bell liquor store in Mbekweni, Paarl, while a man was arrested in Wynberg on the same day for a similar crime.
Since Thursday evening, six liquor stores in the Western Cape have been looted: a Picardi Bell in Stellenbosch, Diamond Liquors in Elsies River, a liquor store in Worcester, a Picardi Bell in Wellington, a Picardi Bell in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, and a liquor store in Wynberg.
