Seven Western Cape cops to appear for allegedly obtaining alcohol

Cape Town - A joint operation between police detectives from Montagu, Bonnievale and Worcester has led to the arrest of seven police officers for allegedly obtaining liquor in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

This comes after two warrant officers from the Delft police station appeared in court on Thursday after police responded to a tip-off and allegedly pounced on the suspects inside the Strand store. A liquor store manager and a cashier were also arrested after they allegedly sold liquor valued at R4 000.

In Bonnievale, the officers allegedly faked a complaint of a burglar alarm going off and a break-in at a liquor premises, the SABC reported.

They are being detained at the police station in Montagu and are due to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court today. They are also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

In Mpumalanga, two members stationed at the Pienaar police station were arrested on Friday night for defeating the ends of justice after the state vehicle they were driving was stopped and found to have been illegally escorting three bakkies, each loaded to capacity with liquor.