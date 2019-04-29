File photo: Pexels

Cape Town - A seven-year-old Manenberg girl had a narrow escape when a stray bullet grazed her head during a suspected gang-related shooting at the weekend. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the circumstances leading to the child being shot on Saturday were under investigation. “An attempted murder case has been opened for investigation after a seven-year-old sustained a gunshot wound in Renoster Road, Manenberg, when he was possibly caught in the crossfire. The child was admitted to hospital for medical treatment and the unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Manenberg Safety Forum spokesperson Roegshanda Pascoe said the shooting went on sporadically in various places. “It is unfortunate that once again an innocent person is paying the price of gang activities that they don’t even know anything about or want to be associated with.

“We are just glad that the child is in a stable condition. “We just learn to survive through the gang shootings, and that’s the sad reality of living in communities infested with gangs.” Pascoe said she wished provincial and national governments would work with communities to quell crime and violence.

“If the government want to win this war they need to stop politicising it, stop being ignorant, work with people on the ground and protect them at all costs.

“I am certain there are people who witnessed the shooting but they would never come out because their lives would be threatened. People need to trust the police and especially the (justice) system.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

