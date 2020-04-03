Seventh Cape school ransacked since closure for lockdown

Cape Town – Chumisa Primary School in Site B, Khayelitsha, is the latest institution to have been ransacked by criminals since schools closed two weeks ago. The Western Cape Education Department said it had recorded seven cases of burglary and vandalism at schools since the lockdown, despite security measures. At Chumisa, criminals broke in on Monday through the roof before making their way into the administration office and stealing two computers. They also entered some classes and threw books on the floor. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the cost of the damage would soon be established.

“We again appeal to all communities to please report any suspicious behaviour in and around our schools. During a lockdown such as this, there should be no reason for anyone to be in our schools, unless there is a caretaker or teacher that lives on site.

“In most cases, incidents occurred during the day and not at night. In some of the cases, the perpetrators were interrupted and chased by security or the police. Additional security has been provided to the schools,” Hammond said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of business break-in and theft was opened for investigation. No arrests had been made yet.

The South African National Civic Organisation’s Nkosiyethu Mthenjana said schools like Chumisa primary were vulnerable to being targeted by criminals as the institution still needed proper fencing.

“Chumisa is easily accessible because they don’t have a proper fence. Some schools still don’t have security guards despite engagements with department officials early this year,” said Mthenjana.

“We only see action after an incident has happened. When schools close, whether it’s for lockdown or not, one expects that additional personnel would be there already.”

Cape Times