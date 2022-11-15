‘Several individuals’ questioned over kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta, 8

Cape Town - Police are questioning several individuals with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime after they made a breakthrough in the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta in Rylands on November 4. In a statement on Monday night police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials utilising state of the art technology located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment. The child will be united with her family after the medical assessment has been finalised,” he said. The Rylands Primary School pupil was abducted on the morning of November 4 in her lift club vehicle that was waiting for another pupil. The father is a cellphone businessman and the family is originally from India.

The breakthrough came days after hundreds of anxious Gatesville residents joined by business owners marched to the police station in Athlone at the weekend demanding the urgent safe return of Abirah and arrests to be made in kidnapping cases to curb the incidents. “We want Abirah. We want justice. Bring back Abirah!” the protesters chanted. Anxious Gatesville residents joined by business owners marched to the police station in Athlone at the weekend demanding the urgent safe return of Abirah. A Chinese woman, the wife of a Blue Bottle Liquor manager in Bellville who was kidnapped last month, was reunited with her family last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Three armed men approached a security guard at the liquor store in Strand Street on October 19 and allegedly threatened him with a firearm. They then proceeded to forcefully remove the woman from the premises and fled the scene in a VW Polo. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues in that case.

Story continues below Advertisement