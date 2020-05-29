Several places of worship in Cape Town opt to stay closed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Several places of worship have decided to remain closed despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that religious gatherings would be allowed when the country enters level 3 lockdown on Monday. Ramaphosa said strict regulations and safety precautions must be put in place, with gatherings limited to fewer than 50 people. Ramaphosa also declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer. The Claremont Main Road Masjid said they had taken the difficult decision not to open the mosque under the current guidelines. “This is based on a risk assessment and a review of reasonable risk mitigation measures to contain the transmission of the coronavirus within the space of the masjid. We will regularly review our decision going forward and in discussion with public health experts.”

Husami Masjid said the executive decided to continue the lockdown until further notice.

“With the area of Cravenby and its surrounds listed as Covid-19 hot spots, we had to make a decision in the best interests of our Musallees and residents.

"We acknowledge that the majority of Musallees that attend are over the age of 50 (this is high risk). Also a Musallee could be a carrier to his household.”

Gatesville Mosque announced it would not reopen on June 1, but later.

The Milnerton Methodist Church said there were no plans to open.

“The current advice of our Synod Bishop is that just because we may it doesn't mean we must. We remain in conversation as a circuit and with our Synod and connexional leadership in this regard."

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) also said yesterday that their churches would remain closed until further notice, as it was not yet safe to resume services at ZCC churches.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies expressed their concerns about the potential consequences of re-opening shuls.

“We are concerned by the medical evidence which shows that there have been mini-outbreaks wherever people gather. We are working to ensure that whatever decision is made it is based on the advice of our medical experts and for the safety of our community.”

Cape Times