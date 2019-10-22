Several Western Cape farm owners fined millions over misuse of water









File picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) CapeTown – Several Western Cape farm owners have been slapped with hefty fines for water crimes. The cases were investigated by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) unit Blue Scorpions, which probes water-related crimes. In Vredendal, Tierhoek Boerdery was fined R3.5 million after it faced 11 criminal charges, of which six related to water and five to environmental transgressions. They were found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally failing to comply with the National Water Act by storing water without authorisation, and failing to register and to submit an application to register dams with a safety risk within 120 days. Suiderland Plase Boerdery negotiated a R1m out of court settlement, which will be translated into one vehicle for enforcement enhancement activities by the DWS, while Sigma Boerdery in Clanwilliam was fined R500 000 for transgressions.

Sigma, Tierhoek and Suiderland Plase Boerdery did not respond to the Cape Times’ requests for comment by deadline.

“Given that water is a catalyst for growth and development of our country, at this department we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to water transgressions. We appeal to all water users to act in a responsible manner and respect the use of water during this drought period.

"We wish to express our gratitude to all those water users who continue to act in a responsible manner. This not only improves water security and quality but upholds the integrity of the environment in the Western Cape,” the DWS said.

Agri Western Cape chief executive Jannie Strydom said: “Given the critical state of our province’s water resources, Agri Western Cape commends the Blue Scorpions on their zero-tolerance approach when it comes to water-related crimes.

"Any person who violates any law of the country should be prosecuted.”

AgriSA head of natural resources Janse Rabie said: “AgriSA recently recommitted itself to supporting any and all initiatives towards ensuring that water use by AgriSA’s affiliated members are lawful in accordance with the NWA and that the illegal use of water is not tolerated.”

Cape Times