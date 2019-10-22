The cases were investigated by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) unit Blue Scorpions, which probes water-related crimes.
In Vredendal, Tierhoek Boerdery was fined R3.5 million after it faced 11 criminal charges, of which six related to water and five to environmental transgressions.
They were found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally failing to comply with the National Water Act by storing water without authorisation, and failing to register and to submit an application to register dams with a safety risk within 120 days.
Suiderland Plase Boerdery negotiated a R1m out of court settlement, which will be translated into one vehicle for enforcement enhancement activities by the DWS, while Sigma Boerdery in Clanwilliam was fined R500 000 for transgressions.