Severe storm with gale-force winds expected to hit parts of Western Cape tonight

CAPE TOWN - A storm is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday night continuing throughout Friday, provincial Disaster Management authorities have warned. The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said they were briefed by the SA Weather Service on Thursday morning on the severe weather predicted for some parts of the province.

The regions expected to be most affected are the coastal areas, in particular along the Overberg and the south-eastern parts of Cape Town including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point. The Cape Winelands will see the brunt of the bad weather. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the weather conditions predicted and to limit travelling and being outdoors as much as possible in the coming days.

“We can expect gale-force winds – especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain up to 35mm and hail in parts of the interior in particular. This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday.” Provincial as well as Municipal Disaster Management Centres and emergency services are on standby and will provide assistance where needed. For updates, see the Western Cape government, Cape Winelands and Overberg districts social media pages.