Sewage spill in George's Meulen River cleared after alert









A toilet bowl and clothing were some of the items that caused a blockage in a sewerage main in George. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Water sample tests have shown that a recent sewage spill in the Meulen River on the outskirts of George has been cleared. Last Wednesday an Alert level 2 was raised, as the spill posed a potential risk to public health and/or the environment. The George municipality undertook to determine the extent of the spill on the Meulen River, as well as at Victoria Bay and Ballots Bay. In a report on Tuesday, the municipality said that water sample analysis results in the sea at Ballots Bay showed levels were within acceptable levels for intermediate contact. That meant it was certified safe for people to swim, surfing and kayak.

“This information has been communicated to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM), whose own processes will determine if further action is necessary. According to the water sample laboratory certificates, there seems to be no need to close any beaches, but it is up to the GRDM to make such determination and advise any responsible parties accordingly,” spokesperson Athane Scholtz said.

Samples of the Meulen River and at the river mouth confirmed sewage contamination upstream from the sea.

This was expected to be cleared up by this past Monday.

George Municipality civil engineering director Regenald Wesso said the cause of sewage spills upstream were blocked drains related to ongoing dumping of unwanted objects in sewerage lines for waste disposal and mischief.

“Teams have been clearing sewerage lines along sections of sewerage pipes, mostly in Thembalethu, in which inappropriate objects have been dumped - these included blankets, branches, rocks, plastics and more,” Wesso said.

Results of the water testing taken at Victoria Bay culvert confirmed there were no markers that would suggest a sewage spill into the sea, and results were normal and within acceptable levels for recreational use.

“The municipality confirms that the organic stench reported behind the Victoria Bay toilets may have also originated from nearby milkwood trees that give off a stench when in bloom,” Scholtz said.

Cape Times