Last Wednesday an Alert level 2 was raised, as the spill posed a potential risk to public health and/or the environment.
The George municipality undertook to determine the extent of the spill on the Meulen River, as well as at Victoria Bay and Ballots Bay.
In a report on Tuesday, the municipality said that water sample analysis results in the sea at Ballots Bay showed levels were within acceptable levels for intermediate contact.
That meant it was certified safe for people to swim, surfing and kayak.