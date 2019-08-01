File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In the oldest sex abuse case to go to trial in the country – two sisters who were sexually abused, allegedly by relatives from 1974 to 1979 – are seeking justice when the case comes before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this month. The accused, who have yet to plead to indecent assault charges, are understood to be from a prominent Constantia family.

Lisa van der Merwe, 56, said it was only after the cabinet approved the introduction of a bill last year, aimed at amending the Criminal Procedure Act to see sexual offences prosecuted retrospectively, that she decided to take on her alleged abusers.

Van der Merwe and her sister Claudine Shiels, 60, are adamant that they want an open trial to expose the perpetrators’ lack of remorse and give strength to those in similar situations who are scared to speak out.

Van der Merwe who lives in Port Elizabeth, said the abuse began at their home in Zeekoevlei, which she refers to as a “house of horrors”, and that it had torn apart an already dysfunctional family.

“In 1974, on a Friday night he (relative) was visiting. He came into the bedroom after our dad and stepmother passed out. At that time, we were taught that we had to kiss them (family) on the mouth,” Van der Merwe said

At her sisters bed, the relative kissed Shiels, sticking his tongue in her mouth, Van der Merwe said.

Shiels was around 15 years old, making Van der Merwe 11 at the time.

“She objected and he left the room. She locked the door,” Van der Merwe said.

The next night, the other relative entered the girls’ bedroom.

“That night Claudine tried to lock our bedroom door, but the key had been stolen. Both of them came into our room, the younger one went to Claudine.

"They woke me up, with a man’s hand in my panties and a finger in my vagina. At 11 years old, I knew nothing about sex,” Van der Merwe said.

As the abuse continued, the girls tried to protect themselves by pushing furniture against their door, and urinated on towels to avoid leaving their bedroom to go to the toilet.

“We were too terrified to tell anyone, we were already treated as subhuman (at home). The 1970s, it was also a time when everything was kept (a secret) in the house,” Van der Merwe said

The alleged abuse carried on for a number of years, with Van der Merwe saying she was targeted by both men once her sister left the house to pursue her studies.

When Shiels moved back, the abuse continued, Van der Merwe said, who was about 16 when the abuse ended.

“It was the final straw. He came into the room and climbed on top of me, and it was my time of the month.

“I screamed, and that woke up my father. My father caught him leaving my room and hit him. All hell broke loose. But he still stayed there that night.”

Van der Merwe later informed her stepmother that more than one relative was involved in the alleged abuse.

The trauma caused Van der Merwe to attempt suicide several times, and saw her admitted to a psychiatric ward.

Shiels has suffered from anxiety and panic attacks, and the two sisters struggled to build a relationship again for 25 years.

Last year, when it was announced that the Criminal Procedure Act would be amended, Van der Merwe said she decided to take action.

She reached out to Sheils, and they reported the matter to the authorities. Van der Merwe said when the accused were informed, they reached out to mediate.

“We are not unreasonable, but the prosecutor said they were prepared to apologise, and give us R10000 as compensation. We rejected that - the lack of remorse and bully tactics. We will go to trial instead,” Van der Merwe said.

The women have submitted a number of statements from friends and others who knew of the abuse, as court proceedings.

“They will be held accountable. No one has said sorry, but we are just grateful that they are being charged. We want a public, open court; we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

She said the process has felt like a form of therapy, and that the sisters felt they had already won by being able to re-establish their relationship.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused were expected to plead on August 15.

Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill, 2018 (“the bill”), was introduced into Parliament on May 30, 2018.

The bill was withdrawn from Parliament on January 24 this year to enable the department to prepare a single Amendment Bill, dealing with proposed amendments to section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, as well as section 12 of the Prescription Act, 1969.

Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act 51 of 1977), aims to regulate the prescription of the right to institute prosecutions.

Section 12 of the Prescription Act, 1969, deals with when prescription in respect of a civil debt begins to run.

“The bill is in the process of being finalised ,” Phiri said.

Cape Times