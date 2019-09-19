Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Sexual assault and crimen injuria charges against former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman have been withdrawn in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court after mediation. Fransman faced a charge related to allegedly sexually assaulting his former personal assistant, Louisa Wynand, in 2016.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said yesterday that all charges against Fransman had been withdrawn.

“The charges were withdrawn after an informal mediation agreement was reached between the two parties, the terms of which the prosecutor was satisfied that the complainant understood and agreed with, and that the matter be withdrawn.

"Charges of sexual assault and crimen injuria can be mediated if there is an agreement. The prosecutor would have not considered the withdrawal of charges if it was a serious sexual offence in instances where the minimum sentence would have applied, such as rape,” said Shuping.

Wynand’s spokesperson, Gavin Wildschutt-Prins, said: “We have no comment on the reasons for the decisions taken in court today.

"On behalf of my client, Wynand, I can confirm that the said matter between herself and Fransman was before the courts yesterday.

"However, I am not in a position to comment on today's proceedings. I humbly ask that the privacy of my client be respected.”

It was reported that Wynand was allegedly “forced” to sleep next to Fransman in Kimberley while they were staying at a hotel. Fransman allegedly touched her while two others were seated in the back of the vehicle, she charged.

A case was opened soon after and a few months later, Fransman was suspended from the ANC for five years after the party's national disciplinary committee found him guilty of two charges of misconduct - for abusing his office for the purpose of trying to obtain a sexual favour from Wynand, and for making public statements which brought the ANC into disrepute.

Attempts to reach Fransman yesterday were unsuccessful.

Cape Times