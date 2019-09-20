File photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The sexual harassment and gender-based violence (GBV) policy that will be implemented at universities across the country is being finalised. The Ministerial Task Team (MTT), tasked to advise on measures to safeguard the rights and dignity of all women at universities, was established by former Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor after she received an open letter by a group of concerned academics.

Minister Blade Nzimande said the team was finalising the draft policy framework.

According to academics, young female academics were also being harassed by senior leadership in universities in exchange for job security.

“As part of our national machinery and response to fight gender-based violence, we will implement measures to safeguard all women at all our public universities.

“The work of the MTT is to analyse the status and scope of all the gender-based violence, sexual harassment and related policies and procedures that are currently in place across all public universities to ensure the protection of both students and workers,” Nzimande said.

One of the first tasks for the MTT will be to engage on comments received from the public on sexual harassment and GBV at universities.

Upon completion of the engagement, the team was expected to present its policy proposal to the minister for consideration.

The Commission for Gender Equality welcomed the policy framework and progress made.

“Most institutions have sexual harassment policies in place. However, there are shortcomings or limitations, in particular with existing policies in so far as their implementation and enforcement is concerned,” the commission said.

Nzimande said he expected the MTT to conclude its discussions next month.

“At the conclusion of these discussions, we will then begin the process to finalise our policy framework which will be presented to the cabinet for adoption,” Nzimande said.

Last week Nzimande met with the Universities South Africa (Usaf) executive committee, which represents 26 public institutions, after vice-chancellors demanded a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The concerned vice-chancellors wanted to engage on safety and security on campuses following the death of first-year students Uyinene Mrwetyana from the University of Cape Town, and Jesse Hess from the University of the Western Cape, both aged 19.

