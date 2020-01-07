Cape Town – A third shark has been spotted in False Bay in less than a month after concern had been expressed at the absence of great white sharks for most of 2019.
Between 2010 and 2016, Shark Spotters recorded an average of 205 great white shark sightings a year during spring and summer, but only 50 had been seen since the start of 2018, it was reported at the end of August last year.
Today, the City of Cape Town informed Shark Spotters that a 4-metre great white shark has been spotted at Seal Island, 5.7 kilometres off the northern beaches of False Bay.
"We are on high alert for any white shark sightings on the inshore and will update the public immediately should we see one," Shark Spotters posted on Twitter.
On Friday, December 13, swimmers had to exit the sea in great haste when a shark was spotted near Fish Hoek beach.