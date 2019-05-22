Shaziah with her mother Faseega Coetzee Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Six-year-old Shaziah Coetzee from Bonteheuwel has the opportunity of a liffetime to attend the groundbreaking GiGi’s Playhouse in Phoenix, Arizona, but is in need of R35 000 to get there. GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down syndrome achievement centres created to provide free life-changing therapeutic and educational programmes for all ages.

Shaziah does not only have Down syndrome but also Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), better known as blue baby syndrome. TOF is a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth.

Shaziah’s mother, Faseega Coetzee, 44, said she had come to realise that many people were unaware of what Down syndrome is and families did not have proper facilitation or guidance to deal with affected children.

“These thoughts encouraged me to establish an organisation, namely Genes To Success, to spread awareness, educate, provide information and to assist parents, guardians and care- givers. When I found out Shaziah would be born with Down syndrome, I did not care.

“Even if she was born without limbs, she is my child and I will love her the same. Raising her was not easy and there is not much education for mothers with children who have Down syndrome,” she said.

GiGi’s Playhouse is an achievement centre which serves the Down syndrome community and their families.

It offers free educational and social programmes for participants, encourages individuals with Down syndrome to tap into their highest potential, and connects parents and families in a supportive and nurturing environment.

Coetzee said that after researching institutions that deal with Down syndrome, she came across GiGi’s Playhouse and, for two years, has been communicating with the centre through social media.

“In return, I have learnt about their advanced educational system, equipment and methods they use to better the lives of our special-needs people.

“It is due to these advanced and quality programmes they provide that I and Shaziah were invited to attend their advanced educational programme.

“Shaziah and I will be put through these development courses, where I will be going through skills training to become a stronger and better facilitator.

"These programmes and development courses will benefit Shaziah, as well our special-needs community in South Africa,” she said.

The family have raised R15 000 so far and hope to raise the balance before June 5.

Members of the public who wish to donate to Shaziah’s journey can use the following banking details: Nedbank Vangate Mall, Account name: Shaziah Coetzee, Account number: 200 459 1471, Branch 198765.

For more information, call Faseega on 064 199 2819 or email: [email protected]

Cape Times