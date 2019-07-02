File photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Cape Town – The Haven Night Shelter chief executive Hassan Khan, in principle, supports the City of Cape Town's decision to issue fines to homeless people who are contravening its by-laws. The City has started issuing fines to homeless people for obstructing pavements and erecting shelters in non-designated areas. The fines range from R300 to R1 500.

Khan said this would force vulnerable homeless people to engage with social services and municipal authorities, the SABC reported.

"With respect to the fines, I believe it affords an opportunity for the City to clearly indicate to everyone who needs to know, including homeless people, that living, setting up camps on the pavement is not an appropriate thing to do and secondly it affords a vulnerable person to engage with the city, whether a social development arm or to the magistrate at the community court in terms of alternatives to living on the street."

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: "We are treating homeless people the same as we treat all other citizens in South Africa. We issue thousands of fines every month to citizens in the city.

"Homeless people make up a tiny fraction of that number of fines, but they will have to abide by the by-laws as everybody else and the City will continue against the backdrop of this to make sure that we offer every other kind of social assistance, because there is no homeless person on our streets that has not been offered alternative accommodation."

The ANC said it's "appalled and disgusted by the City of Cape Town’s war on the homeless".

It said it's "a merciless and heartless onslaught that has seen some of those living on the streets fined for offences such as obstructing pedestrians on sidewalks".

"We demand that the City stops this cruel, inhuman enforcement of its by-laws immediately, as well as that it shows more compassion by making more shelters available to the homeless," said ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs.

“We believe that residents have been complaining about the breaking of by-laws. But by-laws relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances cannot be more important than human beings.

"The City is fining the destitute for having nothing, not even money to pay these fines. How cruel is that? This is the real hard, cold-blooded, uncaring face of the DA.

“This is tantamount to criminalising homelessness,” Jacobs said.

A more compassionate way of dealing with the homeless would be to feed them, encourage them to go into shelters at night and reunite them with their families, the ANC said.

“We demand that the City of Cape stops this callousness immediately and that it implements more humane policies to deal with homelessness.’’