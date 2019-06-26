File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – The investigative report into the state of shelters in South Africa released by the Commission for Gender Equality has been welcomed by various government departments. The commission had investigated the state of shelters for victims of violence, particularly victims of gender-based violence (GBV), and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and intersex (LGBTI) communities in all nine provinces.

It released its findings this week, which included that there was a lack of adequate funding for shelters; in some shelters building and facility infrastructure and security posed a problem; and there was a lack of standardised salaries.

The commission had recommended that the Department of Social Development finalise its policy regarding a GBV prevention programme for LGBTIQA+ persons within six months.

It also recommended urgent action by the department to instil safeguards within its contract management system.

“The commission received numerous complaints from victims of GBV who were provided protection by shelters. Complainants in this regard complained about lack of counselling at the shelters, secondary victimisation and abuse as well as the general conditions of the facilities.

This further compelled the commission to look into the state of shelters with reference to issues of human interest - in other words, with the view that some residents of these shelters remain unsatisfied with the state of affairs,” the commission said.

The Department of Social Development welcomed the findings, saying the commission’s work could improve all services rendered to survivors.

“Currently, the department, working with the National Treasury, is finalising its reprioritisation, and GBV has been identified as one of the programmes that should be tested to ensure that all provinces fund GBV programmes.

“Testing will take place from July 2019 and will continue for a period of 12 months. The department has also developed a Victim Support Services Bill that will be processed to the Cabinet during this financial year. The bill will be addressing the regulation of the provision of sheltering,” the department said.

The Department of Human Settlements yesterday said it noted with concern the lack of adequate infrastructure and shelter to support victims .

“The department is working on a Special Housing Needs programme that will, among others, cater for women who are victims of gender-based violence; people with disabilities who cannot independently live on their own; and children with special needs, etc,” the department said.

“This programme was crafted in conjunction with other government departments such as the Department of Social Development, and other relevant parties.”

