Cape Town – Bodies riddled with so many bullets that it takes pathologists quadruple the time to do an autopsy is one of the contributing factors as to why morgues are struggling with storage space. They are struggling so much that shipping containers are being used as body refrigerators.

“It’s like a whole magazine is emptied on one person, it’s something we never saw before. The problems we are experiencing is a manifestation of what is happening in society.

"Dealing with cases of multiple gunshot wounds slows our post-mortem process and is causing delays,” Jones said.

During an autopsy each gunshot wound has to be carefully measured, recorded and reported so that it can be presented as evidence in court.

Jones said the number of unidentified bodies they had were also a problem, and contributed to a struggle in storage space.

Although by law health authorities can keep unidentified bodies for only 30 days, in Salt River they are kept for 10651 days while Tygerberg keeps them for 9536 days until the police can identify them.

“We have two containers for each facility. In Salt River we have 200 unknown cases while Tygerberg has 210 cases. Recently we released some bodies now Tygerberg has 188 cases.

"Provincially, including these two facilities, we have 455 cases of unidentified people in fridges or in containers.

“We are the custodians of the deceased but it’s up to the SAPS to do the investigation of the identity of the deceased.

"Our forensic pathology services are currently struggling to get DNA feedback from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Plattekloof. As such this also contributes to cases not being concluded and bodies kept at our facilities,” said Jones.

Regarding delays, chairperson of the Muslim Cemetery Board Shaykh Riad Fataar said they held meetings with authorities to ensure burial rites were not affected.

“Meetings were held with relevant authorities and the provincial Department of Health after there were reports from the community that bodies were not being swiftly released from mortuaries in time for the customary 24-hour burial procedure in Islam.

"We managed to rectify this and saw the community being prioritised. Since then we haven't had complaints.”

Jones said the National Association of Medical Examiners norm and standards of how many cases pathologists had to examine could not be applied in the province’s context.

“The forensic pathology staff are not coping. The staff are dealing with full case-loads from Monday to Friday, and we cannot expect them to work double shifts also on weekends.

"Getting them trained is another challenge, as for doctors the requirement is seven years with an additional four years for forensic specialist. Then they migrate abroad where they get better working conditions,” he said.

To quell, among others, violent murders in the province, the SANDF was last week brought into the Cape Flats.

