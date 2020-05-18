Shock after gunmen wound ANC ward councillor, son

Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for two suspected shooters who left an ANC ward councillor and her 13-year-old son wounded. Nokuthula Bolitye, 49, was shot in the leg and stomach while her son was hit in the back after the two men broke into their home in Gqoloma Street on Thursday. Both Bolitye and her son are recovering in hospital. Police spokesperson André Traut said an attempted murder case was under investigation and no one had been arrested yet. “Unknown suspects opened fire at a group of people who were sitting outside a residence in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, on Thursday evening. The motive for the incident is still unknown,” said Traut. ANC Dullah Omar Region spokesperson Nobukhosi Dlamini said Bolitye and her family were traumatised by the shooting.

“Bolitye and her child are both in a stable condition. This incident has come as a shock to her and her family because she has been doing her job well, serving her community with no threats on her life so far.

“At this stage, she is asking for privacy to heal and when she is ready to speak about the incident, she will do so,” Dlamini said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ANC condemned the attack.

“We call on law enforcement to find these attempted assassins (sic), and bring them to book. We also call on community members who might have information regarding this incident or any information that might assist in apprehending the criminals, to contact the police.”

Nyanga Community Policing Forum’s Martin Makasi said the community was shocked by the shooting.

“We are still trying to determine what could’ve led to this. We wish Bolitye and her son a speedy recovery,” Makasi said yesterday.

“Crossroads is a dangerous area and we are hoping residents who might have heard something or know something that can assist the police with the investigation to anonymously come forward,” Makasi said.

The Crossroads shooting comes in the wake of a police search for suspects who shot and killed Mfuleni community leader Sandile Dastile, 47.

Dastile was killed on Tuesday by two masked suspects, while sitting in his home in Ponwana Street.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times