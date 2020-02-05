Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) inspectors discovered that the parastatal was doing this because it had no new brake blocks available or in stock.
It was also reported that there was no oil to lubricate wheels.
This comes after RSR inspectors conducted a surprise inspection in the Braamfontein Metro rolling stock maintenance facility on January 16.
RSR’s inspector for central region compliance Deon Bouwer said the inspection had been conducted in accordance with the National Railway Safety Regulator Act 16 of 2002.