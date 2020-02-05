Shock after inspectors discover Prasa using faulty break pads on train sets









Cape Town – The embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has been slammed for not valuing driver and commuter lives after a damning report found that old brake pads were being used to replace worn-out brake pads on train sets. Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) inspectors discovered that the parastatal was doing this because it had no new brake blocks available or in stock. It was also reported that there was no oil to lubricate wheels. This comes after RSR inspectors conducted a surprise inspection in the Braamfontein Metro rolling stock maintenance facility on January 16. RSR’s inspector for central region compliance Deon Bouwer said the inspection had been conducted in accordance with the National Railway Safety Regulator Act 16 of 2002.

“The act provides that a railway safety inspector may, at any time, enter or cross property under control of an operator in order to carry out an inspection in respect of railway operations provided for under a safety permit.”

According to Bouwer, Prasa was operating under conditions which were a threat or might be a threat to safe railway operations.

On January 22, he wrote a letter to the parastatal‘s manager, Zwelakhe Mayaba, sharing the findings and instructing him to complete and submit a corrective action plan detailing actions to be effected.

“Prasa is hereby directed to provide the RSR with a permanent solution to provide an adequate amount of new replacement brake blocks at each of their rolling stock maintenance facilities for installation on their rolling stock when the said blocks are worn out.

“Prasa shall keep auditable evidence showing that all train sets that are in use have brake blocks that are within the wear limits,” the letter read.

The RSR cautioned that failure to comply with this improvement directive will result in Section 45 of the act being invoked.

“This improvement directive does not relieve Prasa of its responsibility to manage the safety of operations and to ensure that actions are taken to eliminate these threats at any other areas on its network,” the letter read.

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “The union had pointed out all the issues with the newly appointed Prasa administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, during a meeting with him last month.

“This is very disturbing as it puts the lives of thousands of commuters and drivers at risk.

“This needs urgent attention,” Carstens said

Prasa did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Cape Times