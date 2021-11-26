Shock as ex- husband of Elim woman appears in dock for her murder

CAPE TOWN - The family of slain Charlene October said they were in disbelief and shock when they heard her ex-husband, Ashley October, had been arrested for her murder this week. Ashley on Thursday appeared alongside Teshwill van der Rheede as a co-accused for the murder of Charlene who was murdered in her home on July 12.

A relative of Charlene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they “have faith” that a thorough investigation was done ensuring the arrest of Ashley. “We are shocked and in disbelief, however have faith that the detective thoroughly investigated all possible avenues and have acted based on sufficient evidence,” the woman said. Ashley and Van der Rheede will return to court next week after the matter was postponed for a bail profile for Ashley.

Van der Rheede was arrested about two weeks after the murder of Charlene and faces charges of murder, housebreaking and theft. Slain Charlene October The relative confirmed a petition was being filed against the bail release of Ashley who currently remains in custody at the Caledon Correctional Facility. National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila said Ashley faced a charge of murder and the state would oppose bail.

Charlene, a former police officer and who worked as a financial officer at a school in Elim at the time of her death, was murdered in her home while the life of her grandchild was spared during the attack. The tuckshop on her premises had been robbed and Ashley had been managing the tuckshop. Charlene’s body was discovered by her son after he had gone to fetch his daughter. When he arrived at the home, he could only hear the cries of his daughter inside his mother’s home. He gained entry to the house through a window just after 8pm and found the lifeless body of his mother.