Shock as NMU student stabbed to death in residence

Cape Town - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is reeling from a horrific attack in which a male student allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old female student to death on the campus residence. The incident happened at the university’s George Campus in the Western Cape on Tuesday just before 1pm. The 22-year-old alleged perpetrator was arrested and taken into police custody. The university said it had arranged trauma counselling for students and staff.

NMU George Campus spokesperson Milisa Piko said it was understood that the two students were known to each other and were acquaintances. “The university, in particular the George Campus, extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student. Counselling and other psychosocial support mechanisms, including pastoral services, have been arranged for students and staff affected by this tragedy. “Affected students are continuing to be encouraged to approach Emthonjeni Student Wellness (a student counselling service available to all students), while staff can access support through staff wellness interventions on the campus.

“The university, specifically the George Campus, has been unimaginably shaken by this incident, and will do whatever it can to co-operate with the relevant law enforcement agency in the quest for justice. “As the university, especially affected students and staff, deals with the resultant emotions, we appeal for calm and sensitivity as the police investigation runs its course,” said Piko. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said that upon arrival, officers found the victim inside an ambulance with multiple stab wounds to the body.

“George detectives are investigating a murder case following the death of a 20-year-old victim at a campus in George on Tuesday, June 6, at about 12.50pm. Preliminary reports available at this stage indicate the police were dispatched to the campus following reports of a violent incident. “She was declared dead by paramedics on scene. It is believed that the victim was attacked inside her bedroom on the campus. Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues. “A 22-year-old man was arrested on the premises. He remains in police custody. The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, June 8, on a charge of murder.