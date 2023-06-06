Shock as Tina Joemat -Pettersson dies

Cape Town - ANC veteran Tina Joemat-Pettersson has been described as a pillar of strength in the Struggle, a true servant of the people, following her death on Monday at the age of 59 A former Cabinet minister, Joemat-Pettersson was currently serving as an MP and the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said her untimely passing “was a great loss not only to her family and political party but the nation which she has served in various capacities”. “Ms Joemat-Pettersson’s passing has left us reeling with shock. She will be remembered as an astute politician who used her skills, talents, and knowledge to advance legislative work to change the lives of ordinary South Africans. She exuded great energy, passion and goodwill, and was not afraid to speak her mind. May her soul rest in peace,” said Parliament’s presiding officers. Joemat-Pettersson also served as a member of the Section 194 ad hoc committee and the ad hoc committee on flood disaster relief and recovery and was previously the country’s minister of energy and agriculture.

Her fellow ANC MP, Faiez Jacobs, said her sudden and unexpected passing came as a shock and had “left an indelible void in our ranks and hearts”. From her early days as a political and labour activist, Joemat-Pettersson dedicated her life to the service of others, tirelessly campaigning for the ANC during the dawn of the country’s democracy in 1994. “She was a trailblazer, elected at the young age of 30 to the Northern Cape province’s legislature, where she served as the MEC for education, arts and culture.

“In her decade-long service in education, Tina championed the cause of the young and the marginalised, working diligently to provide them with opportunities for a better life,” Jacobs said. He described Joemat-Pettersson as versatile and dynamic, moving to the agriculture portfolio after her tenure in education. “Her dedication to serving the people was evident as she took on national responsibilities, serving as minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, and later as minister of energy. Even when faced with challenges and controversy, she remained steadfast, demonstrating her commitment to her duties and responsibilities.

“The courage she displayed when she stepped down from Parliament in 2017, only to return stronger, testifies to her resilience and dedication to the party and the people,” Jacobs said. She served in the ANC’s national executive committee and the national working committee. “Tina’s journey was not without its struggles. She faced her challenges head-on, with the courage and determination that were her trademarks. Even in the face of criticism and controversy, Tina stood firm, her conviction never wavering. She embodied the spirit of our Struggle and our commitment to serving the people of South Africa. “As we mourn Tina’s untimely departure, let us remember her as the fearless leader, the dedicated public servant, and the loyal comrade that she was. Let us honour her memory by upholding the ideals she stood for by continuing the Struggle she dedicated her life to.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was saddened to hear the news of Joemat-Pettersson’s death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, and all of her colleagues at Parliament. “This is made even more sad by the many setbacks in her personal life that Ms Joemat-Pettersson had. She had not had an easy life and she would share some of those stories with colleagues at Parliament across party lines. She will be missed.”