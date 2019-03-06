File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – South African Human Rights commissioners (SAHRC) André Gaum and Chris Nissen reacted with shock at the conditions under which pupils at Tsitsa and Nalikamva primary schools in Mfuleni were taught. Yesterday, they witnessed first-hand how teachers dealt with more than 100 pupils each day.

Gaum and Nissen made a surprise visit to the schools after receiving complaints from unhappy parents.

The parents demanded quality education for their children, who had been placed in a platoon system.

Although catch-up and afternoon classes in the area started two weeks ago, some children have still not been taught since the start of the academic year owing to staff shortages.

When the commissioners stepped inside the Tsitsa Primary School hall, pupils from grades 4 to 7 were divided into two groups.

They sat on the floor with one teacher moving around to the different classes, trying to control the noisy pupils until two parents came to assist.

“We have come here to inspect how the children are platooning in the school,” said Gaum.

‘‘The two burning issues are that the Faridale Primary School children accommodated here at Tsitsa need to get their own premises as soon as possible.

‘‘The more immediate problem is that there are simply not enough teachers for the pupils.

‘‘This obviously creates a huge problem for the right to a basic education which is immediately realisable.

“We believe this situation needs to be addressed by the department (Western Cape Education Department) because the best interests of children is a paramount principle in our constitution and Bill of Rights.

“We will meet with the MEC (Debbie Schäfer) to take up all the matters, including the position of the undocumented pupils,” he said.

The unemployed volunteer teacher, who teaches 48 Grade 6s and 53 Grade 7s, has to wait until the afternoon - when the Tsitsa grade 1 and 2 pupils go home - to start his classes.

“When I’m with one class, the other is left alone. I have to run between the two classes.

‘‘The pupils don’t have textbooks and I’m using the ones I had when I was a teacher,” he said.

“I have a passion for education and love children, that’s why I don’t mind waking up every day to assist.”

WCED spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The district has made a request for additional posts which they are waiting for as the teacher allocation baskets are being finalised.

“There are processes that need to be followed in terms of appointing teachers, and people who volunteered their time do not automatically get appointed,” she said.

