Shock at Mbekweni mass murder, including kids

The massacre of five people, including two children, has shocked the community of Mbekweni. According to police spokesperson Andrè Traut, at about 11.15pm on Monday, police responded to a complaint of several gunshots fired at a residence in Chris Hani Street. There they discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14, and 34 and two women aged 32 and 39.

“The motive for the multiple murder is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be effected. “At this stage there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province,” Traut said. According to reports, the deceased are Simphiwe Solani, 12, Ntlantla Solani, 14, Chandre Horn, 32, Olwethu Sompani, 34, and Zimkhitha Solani, 39.

Ward councillor, Luvuyo Bolani, said residents were shocked that a family, including young children, were murdered. “It is understood that the suspects were looking for... a known criminal. “They went into the shack after seeing him enter, not knowing that he went out through the back.

“They asked his relatives who were inside about his whereabouts, and when they couldn’t answer, everyone in the house was shot, and it was dark. “(He) arrived in the morning visibly shaken and he was taken away by the police for his safety. “We understand that the people were looking for him because he robbed them of their belongings,” he said.

Mbekweni Community Policing Forum chair Henry Jacobs said: “The residents are very shocked. At the moment the CPF is still trying to gather information on what happened, but we are very concerned,” he said. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen labelled the shooting horrific and called for those with information to contact law-enforcement agencies. “The 4th quarter crime statistics, January to March 2023, show that 100 women and 39 children were murdered during this period.

“We cannot allow the criminal element to cheapen life in this manner. “I call on our communities to work with us so that this does not anchor itself in any area. “The protection of our women and children is critical.