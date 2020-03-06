Shock over newborn's body found 5km from Baby Saver box in Muizenberg

Cape Town – Police are investigating a discovery of the body of a newborn boy found alongside waste by law enforcement officers on duty at the Coastal Park landfill site in Muizenberg. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said officers were on duty when they observed what looked like a doll’s legs protruding from a plastic bucket between general waste at the dumping site on Wednesday. “Upon further investigation, they discovered it was the body of a newly born baby. An ambulance was called and a paramedic declared the infant to be deceased. “SAPS was informed and they will investigate further,” he said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a case of concealment of birth and an inquest had been opened into the circumstances of the infant’s death.

“Police detectives are following up on all possible leads in an effort to solve this case. We appeal to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to come forward,” said Van Wyk.

Child rights activist Lucinda Evans posted on social media that she was devastated because the baby was found less than 5km from her Baby Saver box.

A Baby Saver is a metal box in which an unwanted baby can be placed. As soon as the door is closed, it locks the baby in, an alarm is sounded and a volunteer is alerted.

“It affected me so much that for most of the night I just lay on my bed in the dark. My first thought was about the mom and the choice she made.

“Was she supported, what was the pregnancy like, how did she feel after the birth, was she emotionally okay, did she have enough to get herself a place to stay? she said.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said this was a sad state of affairs. “Far too often, unwanted babies are dumped instead of being given to places of care.

“Children do not choose to be born into this world. We certainly hope that adults make better decisions to put the interests and well-being of a child first and give them to places where they can receive the love and attention they require,” he said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.