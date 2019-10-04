Small business owner Alfredil Ntamo faces eviction from his sawmill in Stellenbosch. Photo: Facebook / Alfredil Ntamo

Cape Town – Stellenbosch small business owner Alfredil Ntamo faces eviction from his sawmill after discovering that the land subleased to him was allegedly done so illegally. Ntamo signed a two-year lease with another sub-leaser, Wurmbosch Wormery and Organics, in 2017 to lease part of Plaas 502X. He has since found that the land belonging to the municipality was originally leased to Groothoek Trust for 50 years.

Ntamo has refused to leave, saying: “I left my job and applied to the municipality for months to get a piece of land. Nothing happened and an official told me to ask one of the leasers of municipal land.

"Wurmbosch owner Jors Opperman gave me an opportunity when no one else did to start my sawmill. It came out last year that the Stellenbosch municipality may review long-term leases of their land and it was discovered that the subleasing was never approved,” he said.

Ntamo said the electricity and water was turned off in August and he had to turn to the municipality, who he alleged that did very little to resolve the problem.