Shooting at alleged drug den claims six lives

In what is suspected to be a drug-related shooting, six people were killed and four wounded in Kwanobuhle, a township in Kariega which is growing notorious for mass murders. It is alleged that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, three men stormed a home in Mdledle Street and opened fire on residents standing near the house and those inside.

The house is suspected to have been a drug den, and was among houses that were recently raided. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, the suspects first shot two women who were at the gate. One of them died at the scene. The suspects continued with the attack, shooting eight more people. “Six people (five men and one woman) were shot dead and four people injured. The wounded were taken to hospital.

More on this Ten shot and six killed in Kwanobuhle mass shooting

“That house is a drug post. We have raided it several times. The latest raid was done on Saturday. The motive at this stage is suspected to be drug-related,” said Naidu. Police were able to confirm on Wednesday afternoon that three of the victims had been identified and they were contacting the next-of-kin. Provincial Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings and called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators.

“Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. “These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer, hence we are appealing to the community of Kwanobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured persons,” she said. This is the third mass shooting in Nelson Mandela Bay this year. In two separate incidents in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, 12 people were killed.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said: “We condemn this senseless killing of civilians. Over the past couple of months our province has endured a spate of mass shootings especially in the Nelson Mandela Bay area. As the provincial government, we will spare no effort in ensuring a safer society that is free from such incidents and any kind of violence. We also offer our heart-felt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this brutal manner as well as wish those injured a speedy recovery.” Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said drugs and money were potentially the motives in some of the shooting incidents. “The police are working hard to bring perpetrators to book and we are confident they will succeed. What makes me more confident is that all the mass shootings, including the assassination of the popular doctor, arrests have been made,” said Nqatha.