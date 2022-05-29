Shoprite and Checkers announce voluntary recall of 170g cans Tuna

Cape Town – Shoprite and Checkers have initiated a voluntary recall of 170g cans of Cape Point light meat shredded tuna in water due to the possibility of cans with defective double seams. In a statement, the retailers said to date they have not received any complaints and that the recall action was being taken out of caution.

The voluntary recall is limited to products with the production code: EEJCK BPHGS01. The production date is 23/07/2021 and best before date is 23/07/2024. “Cape Point light meat shredded tuna in water products in 170g cans with different product codes from the one listed here are not affected by this recall, and neither are any other Cape Point products. To locate the production code, consumers should look on the bottom of the can. “Consumers who may have purchased the product listed above should not consume it but instead return it to their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store for a full refund.”

Shoprite and Checkers advised consumers to consult a medical professional for advice and guidance if they had any concerns after consuming the affected product. “We are working closely with and will continue to co-operate with the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall. “The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our business. We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any concern and inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall,” Shoprite and Checkers said.

