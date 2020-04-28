Shoprite employees call for stores to shut down after alleged deaths, infections

Cape Town – Outraged Shoprite Checkers employees around Cape Town have called for stores that recorded Covid-19 cases to be shut down, claiming two staff members died, with more getting infected. Checkers Sun Valley Mall in Noordhoek, Fish Hoek, temporarily closed its doors yesterday after a support employee tested positive for the virus. This comes after the Bayside Mall, Table View, store confirmed another case on Thursday. The store initially closed on April 14 and reopened two days later, before being closed again last week. “On Thursday, Checkers Table View closed after another positive Covid-19 test. More employee screenings are taking place and a professional decontamination company is being brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the store again. “We appeal to customers who have any health concerns to call the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) helpline or the government hotline,” the Shoprite Group said in a statement.

Shoprite said the well-being and health of employees, customers and communities was paramount. “We will continue to do everything in our power to safeguard them,” it said.

An employee who tested positive said staff member deaths were reported on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is no longer safe to work there, and we don’t understand why the Department of Health is allowing them to continue operating. They have blood on their hands because they chose to put business above our lives and that of customers.

“They lied to the media and everyone else, claiming when they reopened all employees were screened. Most of us were screened, while others carried on working without being screened.

“New staff members were brought in to replace those quarantined, but some were also not tested. So we don’t know each other’s status.

"We want justice and an investigation. They are continuing with lies, because after closing on Thursday they reopened today,” the employee said.

Another employee in Table View said after two managers tested positive, staff showing symptoms were told to go home.

“We thought since there is a possibility we are infected we would be transported home or tested at work, so that we could be isolated from our families. Instead, we had to use public transport to get home.

“We will only be able to get tested tomorrow, as it is a holiday and clinics are closed. So if we are positive, how will they trace people we were with in the same taxis and buses?

"They don’t care if we infect people in our informal settlements.”

She added that other employees informed her that the store opened yesterday for customers, while at the back of the store employees were being screened.

The SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers’ Union (Saccawu) secretariat co-ordinator, Lucas Ramatlhodi, said some companies were using the coronavirus to trample on workers’ rights.

“Employers have struck new gold with the coronavirus, while trade union officials are not deemed essential workers to defend workers. It’s as if the Labour Relations Act has been suspended,” he said.

