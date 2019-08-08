Police dispersed total shutdown protesters in Kensington on Thursday by using stun grenades and tear gas. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – National Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Litha Jolobe has agreed to have a backyarders summit as early as next week, moving this critical issue on the Cape Flats onto the national agenda, says Fadiel Adams of Gatvol Capetonian. The total shutdown movement highlighted the plight of those living in backyards on Thursday, pleading for access to land and housing, by holding protests on major roads and at intersections across the Cape Town metro from 5am to 11am.

Adams also served notice to the City of Cape Town "that within 21 days we will be back and we will be better resourced and mobilised and our reach will be further than the City of Cape Town if they don't meet the demands on our memorandum".

"I would like to commend the deputy minister of human settlements (Litha Jolobe) for agreeing to have a backyarders summit as early as next week," Adams said

"The deputy minister was well within his rights to have parked this away and say this is a local government issue, but he has decided to take the bull by the horns and the backyarders of South Africa will now become a national agenda because this morning there wasn't even a local discussion about it. We will take that as a win today.

"We would like to thank all the backyarders who came out this morning in spite of the cold, in spite of the wet, in spite of severe police intimidation which we haven't seen since the days of apartheid. We'd like to thank people for the most part behaving themselves.

"We condemn the criminal elements who were responsible for certain acts of vandalism – an incident in Ocean View and very slight one in the Delft area. We condemn SAPS and Law Enforcement for the heavy-handed approach to our legitimate protest."

On tear gas and stun grenades being fired at protesters in Kensington, he said: "I would love to know about that kind of crowd control when gangsters are causing havoc in our communities.

"I would love to know how it is that JP Smith (mayoral committee memebers for safety and security) could send out a voicenote yesterday, issuing a statement that the City will supplement and augment SAPS with whatever resources they need.

"But when our children are being killed and we call JP and say please help, he then says, no, policing is a national competency.

Total shutdown protesters at the Stellenbosch Arterial on Thursday, which had to be closed to traffic in both directions between Adam Tas and the Delft main road at the R300. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

"JP Smith and the metro police can work with SAPS to end the gang problem in our areas but they just refuse to. When we stand up for our rights, then JP Smith can work with SAPS to keep us down."

Their memorandum, with a list of demands, will be dropped off at the City of Cape Town offices at 2pm today and they had a dispute among the leadership because some them thought "the authorities should come to us".

On Smith saying "this form of protest is not in the public interest", Adams said: "JP Smith isn't a constitutional expert. We know him to be a professional liar.

"This morning's protest was entirely legitimate because the administration which JP Smith serves has overlooked these people for the better part of a generation. How is this not legitimate?"

He said the swift paperwork which saw people being removed from their homes in areas such as Constantia and Diep River during the 1960s should be repeated.

"There is acres of land in the southern suburbs, send our people home, empty the ghettos where people are living like sardines, you will see the crime drop, you will see the difference. That's what needs to be done."

Adams doesn't believe deploying the army on the Cape Flats was a viable solution.

"What we needed was an army of doctors, lawyers, social workers, educators, skills development, that was the army we needed. We didn't need an army with guns.

"Because when the army leaves, the violence and crime will flare up again and these gangsters will make up for lost time. What we need is for the State to give the same amount of attention to what's going on on the Cape Flats to what's going on anywhere else.

"What we need is better policemen, a better police minister, a better political will to resolve this issue. What we need are courts with teeth. The minimum sentences being handed out now are just not doing it for us."

Protesters supporting the movement barricaded sections of various roads across the Cape Metro, including Voortrekker Road near Jakes Gerwel and 5th Avenue; Prince George Drive at the M5 at Parkwood, with pockets of burning tyres and reports and isolated incidents of stone-throwing; Wale Street leading to the Bo-Kaap, where there was a heavy police presence; Ocean View in Fish Hoek was closed off; the M5 near Dick Burton Road; the main road in Belhar near the KFC; and Kommetjie Road at Milky Way was blocked, where there were reports of vandalism.

Just before lunchtime, the City said the only road closures currently were at:

* Mamre – R304 (Dassenberg Rd) at Mamre Main rd and Silverstream Rd at Paradise Lane

* Kommetjie – Kommetjie Rd between Fish Eagle Park and Slangkop, as well as Slangkop Rd between Kommetjie Rd and Soetwater

There were reports of Law Enforcement and protesters still clashing before 2pm in Parkwood.



