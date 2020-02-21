Cape Town – The 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater drain outside Worcester. Seemingly regarded as disposable and worthless.
But paraphrasing the brief comments of her teacher at Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River, Tazne was undoubtedly a priceless gem. A person with a heart of gold who had a bright future ahead of her.
The school closed early on Thursday after hearing the devastating news of her death, having anguished for nearly two weeks over the disappearance of the Ravensmead resident.