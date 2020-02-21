Shy, friendly and bright Tazne van Wyk quickly made an impact at new school, says teacher









Great-grandmother Magdalene Khan grieves at a Tazne van Wyk memorial. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater drain outside Worcester. Seemingly regarded as disposable and worthless. But paraphrasing the brief comments of her teacher at Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River, Tazne was undoubtedly a priceless gem. A person with a heart of gold who had a bright future ahead of her.

The school closed early on Thursday after hearing the devastating news of her death, having anguished for nearly two weeks over the disappearance of the Ravensmead resident.





During a sports day at the school on Wednesday, 40 pink balloons were dispatched in the air in the hope Tazne could still be found.





Now, however, traumatised pupils have been offered counselling as they try to come to terms with yet another senseless and brutal murder of a child in the Western Cape.





Grade 3 pupil Tazne started attending Eurocon Primary this year and although initially shy, she made friends easily.





"She was a very well mannered child and was quick to smile," said her teacher, who did not want to be named.





"Tazne was a sweet girl with a pleasant character and was able to make friends quickly.





Police tape along the N1 outside Worcester, close to the stormwater pipe where the body of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found. Picture: Worcester Standard/Breyten Cupido





"I could see that she was academically strong and was quick to complete the tasks given to her."





The empty seat in Tazne's classroom will always remind her classmates of the special being she was.





Perhaps fearing whether they will be next, given the country's frightening crime statistics. Having to contend with the harsh reality of life for children on the Cape Flats at far too early an age.





Likewise, Tazne's 4-year-old sister, while her four-month-old sister will not be oblivious to the grieving around her.





By noon today, a petition for Justice for Tazne van Wyk, to ensure the accused, who appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court today, doesn't receive bail, had almost reached its 35 000 target.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People protesting at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the Tazne van Wyk murder accused appeared. Video: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)



