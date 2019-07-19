Clinton Dilgee Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – In less than a week after his crowdfunding campaign went live, donations have exceeded the target for Clinton Dilgee, who desperately needs a set of custom-made splints. Dilgee, 43, an operations manager at the Fire Management Department at Table Mountain National Park, was recently diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

And through the efforts of the crowdfunding initiative towards his custom pair of splints, Dilgee will soon have relief from a pair that has reached the end of its wear life.

The campaign went live a week ago with a target of R65 000 and has accumulated just under R73 000.

“The support has been fantastic. We really did not expect to make the target in such a short space of time but this has really renewed my faith in humanity,” said Dilgee.

Dilgee, who is married and a father of two, said being an adventurous person, he enjoyed the outdoors and has always been fit, especially having to fight fires across the province.

The crowdfunding campaign was a last resort after Dilgee said trying to “find assistance was harder than finding a unicorn”, after his medical aid said they could not cover the costs for the splints he needs, as it did not “fulfil their criteria”.

“I have all my life been super fit I now have FSHD. It’s very rare, and affects all the muscles in my body.

“Walking, due to leg muscle deteriorating, is a major problem only made easier with the use of splints,” said Dilgee.

The dedicated father said he was grateful for the support from friends, family and strangers.

