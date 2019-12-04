The agreement will see an extended contract between the City and minstrel co-ordinators signed for the first time. The move has been welcomed by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) and the Cape Malay Choir.
Sedick Soeker, a director with the CTMCA, which last hosted the minstrel carnival in 2017, accused the City of sidelining them to make way for “commercial interests”.
Soeker accused mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith of stripping them of their constitutional rights, and intentionally disregarding their input into minstrel events, including the iconic Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade.
He alleged the victimisation started in 2015 when the CTMCA performed at an ANC event.