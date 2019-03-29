Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery says there has been a significant improvement in addressing LGBTI cases in the criminal justice system. Jeffery was speaking yesterday at the LGBTI dialogue as part of the department’s commemoration of Human Rights Month in Cape Town.

Since the establishment of the National Task Team on Gender and Sexual Orientation-Based Violence, Jeffery said they had decided to commemorate Human Rights Month with a series of LGBTI dialogues in communities by way of provincial task teams.

“Having good laws is not enough; changing societal attitudes and fostering a climate of tolerance, respect and human dignity are equally important.

“The way to change people’s attitudes is through human rights awareness and dialogues,” he said.

Jeffrey said the purpose of the dialogues was to raise awareness of discrimination against the LGTBI community.

A total of 39 hate crime cases were pending in the current financial year, he said.

Ten of the cases were finalised, with sentences including 15 years’ direct imprisonment for murder, 13 years for rape, 12 years’ direct imprisonment for murder and 10 years for rape and assault.

In January, five cases were finalised, with sentences of life imprisonment for rape and murder, life imprisonment for rape, 15 years for robbery and six years for kidnapping.

The detection rate for crimes against the LGBTI community is 73%, as opposed to the murder success rate of 24% in South Africa.

The head of the justice department in the Western Cape, Hishaam Mohamed, said the dialogue provided a platform where remarkable change could be ushered in through a collaborative approach.

Cape Times