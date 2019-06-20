Photo: Facebook / ithembafishhoek

Cape Town – The Studio Art Gallery based in Simon’s Town will host a silent auction this Mandela Day in aid of iThemba School. The NPO based in Fish Hoek provides a high-quality early childhood development experience to disadvantaged children in surrounding areas at affordable fees, with 69% of the running costs per child being sponsored.

Mandela Day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact.

The artworks will be auctioned off at the event during a 67-minute silent auction on July 18 from 6.30pm to raise funds for the school.

Studio Art Gallery director and co-owner Lindey Alexander said: “As a gallery, we are committed to do an annual fundraising auction which always takes place on Mandela’s birthday.

"This year we chose to do a silent auction which is less intimidating than a traditional auction and enables more people to participate.

“This year iThemba School was nominated by the gallery’s directors because we became aware of their desperate need for funding in order to continue their outstanding service to the Masiphumelele and Ocean View communities, providing them with quality pre-primary education.

"Also, the iThemba School is situated on the edge of Fish Hoek, which is in close proximity to the gallery. We hope to exceed 100 000 for fundraising.”

Artists who have exhibited at The Studio Art Gallery over the past year have been invited to participate in this year’s event.

For details contact Lindey at [email protected] or visit: www.studioartgallery.co.za