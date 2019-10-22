A group of residents blocked Hindle, Rotterdam and Nooiensfontein roads, which made it difficult for motorists to get to work.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police and firefighters monitored the protest.
“Protest action took place early this morning (yesterday) when a group of about 30 people residing in the Silversands area burnt tyres and put cement blocks on the corners of Hindle and Nooiensfontein road in Silversands. The situation is calm with no other violent incidents to report.
‘‘The burning tyres and cement blocks that were blocking the road were cleared by SAPS and fire brigade members,” Van Wyk said.