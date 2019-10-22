Silversands residents protest over lack of service delivery









File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Fed-up Silversands residents yesterday took their frustrations over service delivery to the streets by setting tyres alight and demanding health-care facilities, schools, libraries and community centres in the area. A group of residents blocked Hindle, Rotterdam and Nooiensfontein roads, which made it difficult for motorists to get to work. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police and firefighters monitored the protest. “Protest action took place early this morning (yesterday) when a group of about 30 people residing in the Silversands area burnt tyres and put cement blocks on the corners of Hindle and Nooiensfontein road in Silversands. The situation is calm with no other violent incidents to report. ‘‘The burning tyres and cement blocks that were blocking the road were cleared by SAPS and fire brigade members,” Van Wyk said.

In responding to the residents’ demands, mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said his directorate was working on a Blueberry Hill Housing Project in Blue Downs, which would provide housing opportunities to qualifying beneficiaries who had registered with the City’s housing demand database.

“The project plans to be a mixed-use development and apart from the residential uses, land will also be made available for commercial and business uses, schools and other community facilities such as crèches, churches and parks.

‘‘It’s important to note that the City’s human settlements directorate will only make land available for development of the facilities, but the actual construction of these will remain the responsibility of the respective departments such as Education, Health and others,” Booi said.

“The town planning application was recently advertised and as part of the public participation process the application was circulated to various provincial departments to determine what needs exist and what facilities should form part of the Blueberry Hill housing project.”

Cape Times