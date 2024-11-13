Simelane sidesteps VBS bank questions

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane sidestepped a question on whether she thought the allegations of a conflict of interest levelled against her were genuine or aimed at removing her from the Cabinet. “That is a new question. It does not relate to the main question.

“I will not be able to respond to that,” Simelane said when responding to a follow-up question from MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo during an oral question session in the National Assembly. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach had in her main question quizzed Simelane about how she reconciled her duties as a member of the executive in light of the ongoing VBS Bank-related scandal. Breytenbach cited a response by President Cyril Ramaphosa to a recent question where he quoted at length from the executive ethics code and what was expected from members of the executive in the performance of their duties.

Responding to Breytenbach, Simelane said: “I abide by the executive ethics code quoted at length by the President.” A cloud is hanging over Simelane’s head after she obtained a loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a financial services company that invested R349 million from the Polokwane Municipality in the VBS Mutual Bank while she was the mayor. Breytenbach said Simelane failed to adequately explain her dealings with VBS Bank and that she had an indisputable conflict of interests.

When Breytenbach asked why she was “still here”, Simelane said: “I am here because I am Member of Parliament.” Simelane was also asked by Rise Mzansi MP Makhashule Gana what she was doing to change the perception that the wheels of justice turn very slowly or don’t turn when it concerned high-ranking officials and politicians. In her response, she said the mandate of her department was to ensure access of justice for all South African citizens.

“All our amendments in terms of the Acts and bills we put it is to ensure we equally receive access to justice speedily and that is our day-to-day function. “On all the matters, without looking at your standing in society, we are all equal before the law,” she said. Meanwhile, Simelane told MPs that they were working on appealing the court decision not to extradite the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by following the processes and diplomatic relations.

She said during her recent visit to Russia, she met with the UAE Minister of Justice to discuss and elaborate the process her department jointly with the UAE will undertake to provide extradition information that was requested regarding the case. “I do believe we are on track with regard to the submission of such until the process is finalised.” Simelane also said there was no evidence that indicated either administrative or political intention not to follow the extradition of the Guptas.