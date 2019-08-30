Archaeologists are exhuming the remains, which will be reburied once Heritage Western Cape (HWC) completes processes. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – A housing development in Simon’s Town hangs in the balance following the discovery of at least 90 human remains. Archaeologists are exhuming the remains, which will be reburied once Heritage Western Cape (HWC) completes processes.

Simon’s Town Historical Society member David Erickson said a hospital had been built at the site by the Dutch East India Company in the 1760s and it could accommodate about 250 patients.

In the 1780s, Erickson said, a 10-vessel expedition had seen 43% of its sailors contract communicable diseases. He said that when the ships landed in the then Simon’s Bay, the hospital had not been able to handle the number of patients and hundreds had reportedly died.

The bodies had been buried in a shallow mass grave. The current development was in a heritage protection overlay zone, Erickson said.

“The developer, Michael Bester, purchased the property in 2004 and informed the Simon’s Town architectural advisory committee, of which I am a member, that he wanted to build apartments for Navy officers.

"He went to the City to get building approval and, because the site is in the overlay, HWC demanded an archaeologist conduct a survey of the site and documents findings,” said Erickson.

He said that there could be the remains of more than 100 humans buried at the site. If the remains were found to be those of indigenous people, or had been buried according to Muslim rites, it would result in HWC shutting down construction, he said.

HWC chief executive Mxolisi Dlamuka said: “It is indeed true that close to 100 human remains have been found.

"Also when an indication came to our knowledge that there were human remains, an archaeologist was brought in to do tests and conduct exhumation. This was all permitted by HWC.

"Arrangements will be made for the reburial of these remains in a dignified manner once the process of exhumation has been finalised.”

Cape Times