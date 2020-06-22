Simon's Town School principal appeals for donations to help pay teachers

Cape Town – Simon's Town School principal Jean Human has made an impassioned plea for donations to ensure eight of the school’s teachers are paid, and to ensure there are still teachers for pupils once the school fully reopens.

“My school is in a sad predicament. Even though we have many learners from poor socio-economic backgrounds, the government sees us as a previously advantaged school simply because we are situated in Simon’s Town - a very affluent area.

"Annually we have written off close to R1 million due to exemptions, because parents are just not able to pay school fees," said Human.

"This has now been further exacerbated by the lockdown, where parents have lost their jobs and cannot pay the fees. We rely on the payment of school fees to pay our school governing body (SGB)-appointed staff, but this has become even more difficult.”

Human said she had now resorted to making a public plea for donations as the need to pay the salaries of eight SGB-appointed teachers had placed a lot of strain on their finances.