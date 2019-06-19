Thabisa Xhelithole‏ from Khayelitsha was interviewed by the SABC. Screengrab: Twitter

Cape Town – After a single mother of two from Khayelitsha made a request for a modest R10 prepaid electricity voucher on Twitter on Sunday, she has since been overwhelmed by the generosity of tweeps. She had shared her meter number in a tweet and within minutes Twitter users rallied to her cause. Three days later, the 33-year-old Thabisa Xhelithole‏ (@Moms_of_LiLith) had not only received thousands of units, but she was interviewed on television and able to make a major dent in her son's school fees.

"The meter did not go down but went up & I managed to pay half of this year's fees from what I owe for my son. Thank you for your blessings, tomorrow morning I have been invited to appear on morning live SABC 2," she posted on Twitter last night .

"I have no words to express the love that people from all walks have shown me. I will keep everyone posted with the extra miles that I was also blessed. May God bless you all."

Xhelithole‏, who has a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, now has more than 3 000 followers on Twitter and her initial tweet has since been retweeted over 6 000 times.

I have no words to express the love that people from all walks have shown me



I will keep everyone posted with the extra miles that I was also blessed.



May God bless you all pic.twitter.com/nI5CWpRuyb — Thabisa Xhelithole (@Moms_of_LiLith) June 17, 2019

"I'm not into social networks, this was my first time, now I'm trending. I only opened my Twitter (account) last year. It uses all the data.

"It's unbelievable. People are still loading electricity. I told them that I'm fine now, but they are still loading," Xhelithole‏ told News24.

"I am very surprised, I can't believe what is happening to me. They helped me a lot. Not only by buying me electricity but they also paid for my son's school fees and for food and other things I need."







